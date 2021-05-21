newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Bryan Ghost Walk offering Texas tourists the thrill of an 'afterlife' time!

By Joel Leal
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blftI_0a74ccKi00

Well, something 'spooky' this way comes Bryan, TX!

Indeed, tourists dropping by can now take part in the 'Bryan Ghost Walk'. This ticketed tour, allows guests to learn the history of the city and the haunted myths & legends of Downtown Main St.

Held on Fridays and Saturdays, for $18, adults 21+ can select the 'adult tour' version that will dive deeper into aspects like violence and misfortune.

However, for our little Caspers' in the family, the company also offers a 'family friendly' version, offering a softer theme appropriate for all!

Children 5 to 12-years old, will also receive a discounted admission , while smaller children ages 2-4, can enter for free. Seniors & military also qualify for a reduced admission fee of $10.

For more information, customers are encouraged to contact Bryan Ghost Walk at 936-218-3438 or by email at bryanghostwalk@gmail.com

To book your tour today online, click here !

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

935
Followers
610
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
City
Bryan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Afterlife#Myths#Brazos Valley#Spooky#Free Time#Family Time#Tourists#Book#Adults#Today#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
Bryan, TXmaroonweekly.com

Ronin’s Flower Moon Dinner

May’s full moon means another enchanting dinner hosted at the Ronin Farm! Join them for a nine-course tasting menu inspired by the seasonal ingredients from Ronin’s gardens and local farms at the Flower Moon Dinner on Saturday, May 22. The Full Moon Dinners have become so popular that Ronin is hosting them regularly each month now!
Bryan, TXNews Channel 25

SDBA returns to Lake Bryan, brings in thousands to witness speedy boats

LAKE BRYAN, TEXAS — The weekend brought us a range of some good and some dreary weather, but even then, the fun of enjoying the outdoors again was never spoiled. Riders and spectators were glad they were able to beat the inclement weather Sunday morning as the Southern Drag Boat Association wrapped up their 2021 season opener at Lake Bryan.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Houston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.