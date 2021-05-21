Bryan Ghost Walk offering Texas tourists the thrill of an 'afterlife' time!

Well, something 'spooky' this way comes Bryan, TX!

Indeed, tourists dropping by can now take part in the 'Bryan Ghost Walk'. This ticketed tour, allows guests to learn the history of the city and the haunted myths & legends of Downtown Main St.

Held on Fridays and Saturdays, for $18, adults 21+ can select the 'adult tour' version that will dive deeper into aspects like violence and misfortune.

However, for our little Caspers' in the family, the company also offers a 'family friendly' version, offering a softer theme appropriate for all!

Children 5 to 12-years old, will also receive a discounted admission , while smaller children ages 2-4, can enter for free. Seniors & military also qualify for a reduced admission fee of $10.

For more information, customers are encouraged to contact Bryan Ghost Walk at 936-218-3438 or by email at bryanghostwalk@gmail.com

To book your tour today online, click here !

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

