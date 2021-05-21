Plea negotiations have begun for Maine man charged in Capitol riot
Federal prosecutors have started plea negotiations with the Maine man who was charged for his alleged participation in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, was arrested in February in Maine. A federal grand jury indicted him that month on 10 charges, including two counts of inflicting bodily injury on certain officers. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial at a jail in the District of Columbia.www.sunjournal.com