Maine State

Plea negotiations have begun for Maine man charged in Capitol riot

By Megan Gray
Sun-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors have started plea negotiations with the Maine man who was charged for his alleged participation in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, was arrested in February in Maine. A federal grand jury indicted him that month on 10 charges, including two counts of inflicting bodily injury on certain officers. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial at a jail in the District of Columbia.

