Religion

May 21st, 2021

myflr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFathers, do not provoke your children to anger by the way you treat them. Rather, bring them up with the discipline and instruction that comes from the Lord.

www.myflr.org
Religionsowegalive.com

Scripture Of The Day – May 21st

Isaiah 26:3 Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Philippians 4:6-9 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which...
ReligionKingsport Times-News

Finding your purpose begins with God's gifts

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. Several times over the years I have read a book by Pastor Rick Warren called “The Purpose Driven Life.” In this book, guidance from a Biblical perspective is provided about the gifts God has given us. Pastor Warren leads readers in a direction of determining what their purpose is in life as well as determining a “purpose statement.”
Religionchristianity.com

What Does it Mean That God Is Not the Author of Confusion?

For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saint(1 Corinthians 14:33). Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world(1 John 4:1).
Religionnorthcentralpa.com

Esther’s Trust In God: Accepting Your Assignment

Life can change in an instant. What do you do when it feels as if it is all falling apart? Hang on to God!. One of the challenges I have been working on in my life is accepting the assignment I am given. Sometimes I don’t like what comes my way. I want to whine and fight every step of the way.
Alexandria, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Sin is always costly

There are many things in our world that have penalties. At the present I am suffering the penalty for loving more chocolate than I ought. We find penalties for poor diets. We find penalties for failing to recognize the limits of our bodies, perhaps after too much lawn work. Maybe we’ve learned about penalties because of poor spending habits. One thing we may note though is that penalties inherently bear a negative consequence. The word penalty likely comes from the Latin word for “pain”. We find in penalties a form of pain incurred by “breaking a law, rule, or contract” at least according to the Oxford dictionary.
ReligionBelief.Net

7 Things God Will Never Do For You

Often, we talk about the things God does for us and look out for the things He can do us, but rarely do we talk about the things God does not do. It makes sense that we pay attention to the positive things God provides, like providing comfort, helping, and protecting His people. Yet, this is only one side of God and doesn’t give us the whole picture. When we understand what God doesn’t do for us, we better understand who He is and what His calling for our lives is. Here are seven things God will never do for you.
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: Is it good or bad?

When ownership of automobiles was becoming widespread, many people said it would destroy the family and promote immorality. The same thing was said about television. There are still many who think the Bible says that money is the root of all evil. It does not. It says the love of money is. (1 Timothy 6:10)
Religionfranciscanmedia.org

Open Yourself to Grace

Grace cannot be confined or contained or constrained. We don’t dole it out to the deserving. We spill it…to anyone and everyone. In the church of my youth, I was weaned with an aptitude for intolerance. We knew exactly whom God didn’t care for. Who was on the outside looking in. And we made no bones about naming names. We shunned people. We damned them to hell. When I grew up, I knew in my heart it wasn’t right, but I confess that under the guise of walking the fine line, I stayed silent too long. I cannot do that anymore. I know what fear can do. And I don’t want to live that way. I don’t regret any choices I have made, but I do regret the things I didn’t do. When I chose not to speak out, I was wrong, because I read the faces of the crowd to see what placates.
Religionbccatholic.ca

The miracle of Pentecost and the gift of language

“And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues, as the Spirit enabled them to proclaim” (Acts 2:4). These words from the Pentecost readings have always amazed me. I feel stunned realizing that, as suddenly as a gust of wind blowing into a house, the apostles were given the gifts of whole new ways of communicating.
Societylsr7.org

Spirit Week: May 17th – 21st

816-986-HELP (4257) or submit a help ticket below. Phones will be answered by a site or field tech in the district. If a tech is not available, please leave a message and someone will get back to you:. Contact Information. Address: 630 SW Persels Rd,. Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. Phone:...
ReligionNW Florida Daily News

I CAN AND I WILL: Friends are blessings for good times, bad times

Over 20 years ago, I met a guy who was an equine expert working at a horse stable for a senator. He and I did not seem like two people who would have a instant connection, but we became lifetime friends. A few years later, my wife saw a distinguished looking man who was driving a car with Missouri license plates eating at Whataburger. After begging her to leave the gentleman alone and “let him eat,” she introduced us anyway. He is now a friend that I am honored to have.
SocietySidney Sun Telegraph

What Can We Do?

The day after my last editorial, I received an email from a couple who live in our city. They told me that they had read two of my editorials and that they thought that we were very much alike in our view of the current “goings on.” They also wanted to get in touch with me and others to discuss what we could do to help save our nation.
Relationship Advicelearning-mind.com

‘I Hate My Family’: Is It Wrong & What Can I Do?

What if I realize one day that I hate my family? Well, some people already feel that way, and this is definitely an unhealthy emotion. It’s harsh, and if you told someone that you hated your family, they would think you’re a monster, right? Well, we all have dark thoughts and anger, so at times, we may wonder where these thoughts are coming from. Why do we have such hatred toward our loved ones?
Relationship Advicefox26houston.com

Proofing your marriage from gray divorce

The news of the divorce between Bill and Melinda Gates has many couples concerned. If multi-billionaires can have a marriage of 25 years, raise 3 children, and manage world-wide philanthropy projects as well as run a massive technology company, why can’t they save their marriage? What could be so wrong between them that they can only say, "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple?"
Healthdepauliaonline.com

COLUMN: Getting the vaccine is one step closer to normalcy

Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson — when given the opportunity to get vaccinated, I wasn’t picky about which vaccine I received because I was just thrilled to have the chance to protect myself as well as those around me. Now that the opportunity to get vaccinated is becoming widely available, there are so many different aspects of life that I am looking forward to as well as relieved about.
Mental Healthpsiloveyou.xyz

The Story Behind Your Limiting Beliefs is the One You Need to Love

I have spent a lifetime believing the lies other people have told me. Their stories of who I am and what is right or wrong are etched into my psyche as “This is going to happen if . . .” “I am not good enough unless . . .” “It has to be this way or . . .” — Or what? At a certain point, the external validation has to stop. I cannot, we cannot, for the sake of ourselves and each other continue to hold the opinion of others above the one we give ourselves.
Netflixsantaynezvalleystar.com

What if I was happy? The year I decided to try

When I first posed the question to myself last spring, I didn’t even know what the word “happiness” meant to me. We had been quarantined at home for nearly eight weeks, finding a rhythm in an isolation we had never known before. While I relished the lack of stress, and...
Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

Loss: Everything You Need to Know

The past year has made many of us realize that the loss of a loved one can come unexpectedly. Of course, death tends to be a relatively taboo subject that few people regularly speak about. It’s something sad and it’s something that can be scary, so it’s not all too surprising that many of us don’t want to focus on or talk about this subject. However, at the end of the day, death is unfortunately a sad reality and – when it comes down to it – an inevitability. What’s important, now more than ever when death rates are peaking due to the coronavirus and Covid-19 virus, is that we understand death and that we understand the process of grieving and saying goodbye to loved ones. Hopefully, you won’t have to experience this anytime soon. However, here’s some information to keep in the back of your mind should you or a loved one need it.