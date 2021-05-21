newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘Never Really Loved’ Racing From the Pole Position During His NASCAR Career

By Joe Kozlowski
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you’re specifically talking about NASCAR or just using a general figure of speech, pole position is generally considered as a positive. Starting from the inside spot of the first row, conventional wisdom dictates, lets a driver jump out to an early lead and dictate the terms of engagement. During his time on the stock car circuit, though, Dale Earnhardt Jr. did things a bit differently.

www.motorbiscuit.com
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Dale Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Car Racing#Busch Series#Espn Stats Info#Ii#Kentucky Richmond#Nascar Data#Racing Success#Pole Position#Motorsports History#Darlington#Athlete Podcast#Love#Man#Time#Lead#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsjayski.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Returning to Xfinity Series at Richmond

Never forget. That was the vow made by Americans following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever are standing united in that promise. Today, through a video release, JRM revealed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2021 return to the No. 8 Chevrolet will come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 – the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks – where the NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive a special United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Dale Earnhardt Jr to race Richmond Raceway with tribute paint scheme

Earnhardt Jr will return to the seat with a paint scheme honoring 9/11 victims in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Dale Earnhardt Jr retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition following the 2017 season. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Earnhardt returned to the sport, making a single NASCAR Xfinity Series run. All three previous runs have resulted in a top-5 finish.
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Ives details surprising career path on ‘Dale Jr. Download’

CONCORD, N.C. -- Over the past couple of years, Greg Ives’ name has become synonymous with Hendrick Motorsports. The crew chief of the No. 48 team quietly, yet steadily has worked his way up the ladder to sit atop the pit box of one of the most recognizable car numbers in the NASCAR Cup Series.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Unilever Honor 9/11 Victims with No. 8 United for America Chevrolet at Richmond

Never forget. That was the vow made by Americans following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever are standing united in that promise. Today, through a video release, JRM revealed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2021 return to the No. 8 Chevrolet will come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 - the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks - where the NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive a special United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. return brings unique opportunity

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set for his NASCAR return this September, and his the diecasts and merchandise of his new car are flying off the shelves. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series later this season in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, marking 26 consecutive seasons of him competing in NASCAR on some level.
Darlington, SCTimes Daily

Allgaier beats teammate at Darlington; Earnhardt paces field

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father's newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway's throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
Motorsportsprosportsextra.com

U.P. Native and NASCAR Crew Chief Greg Ives Featured in Former Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘Dale Jr Download’ Podcast | @Dalejr @Ives_Greg

One NASCAR crew chief and Upper Peninsula native was a featured guest on former Most Popular Driver and racing analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s podcast just recently. On YouTube, Bark River native and current crew chief for driver Alex Bowman, Greg Ives, was brought on to the podcast for a interview with Dale Jr. and his media outlet, Dirty Mo Media.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Compete at Richmond Raceway to Honor 9/11 Victims in the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Saturday, Sept. 11

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to competition in the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 11. To recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever will recognize those lost on 9/11, including first responders, with a special United for America paint scheme on his No. 8 JR Motorsports race car.
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Jones steals Pro Invitational win in the virtual Next Gen at Darlington

The past met the present, and future, as Erik Jones snatched the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series victory at Darlington Raceway. At NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway, Jones drove a virtual No. 43 STP John Andretti Throwback Tribute Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. Although it is the same paint scheme that the Richard Petty Motorsports driver will drive in Sunday’s Goodyear 400, it was on the newly unveiled Next Gen car. NASCAR and iRacing teamed to showcase the first on-track action of the Next Gen car virtually.
MotorsportsNASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up in Reddit AMA with Xfinity

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and NASCAR on NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Reddit on Tuesday to participate in one of the site’s Ask Me Anything (AMA) events. Fans tossed plenty of questions over to Earnhardt, who joined on behalf of NASCAR Premier Partner Xfinity to talk everything he’s watching on Peacock, Netflix and a few other topics.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Mindset With His Dad’s Legacy

It’s been more than 20 years since Dale Earnhardt passed away. The legendary NASCAR driver died following a crash at the Daytona 500 in February 2001. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up about his father’s legacy and what it means to him. The 46-year-old semi-retired driver spoke on the latest...
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wishes His Dad Happy Birthday on What Would’ve Been Earnhardt Sr.’s 70th Birthday

To tribute what would’ve been Dale Earnhardt Sr. ‘s 70th birthday, his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., wished him a happy birthday online. On his personal Twitter account, the 46-year-old published a tweet writing, “Happy birthday to the biggest badass that ever drove a racecar,” along with a goat emoji to symbolize his greatest of all-time status.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Saved Money When Re-Purchasing One of His Father’s Old Cars: ‘I’m a Tight A–‘

NASCAR fans can still likely see and hear Dale Earnhardt Jr. driving his trademark No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in front of a packed crowd. The NASCAR legend hasn’t raced in the Cup Series since November 2017, and he’s put off any realistic hopes of a full-time comeback. But even during his racing career, Earnhardt Jr. had begun assembling an extensive car collection, including one of his father’s former vehicles.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Drops Awesome Pic of Completely Restored Car His Dad Won With at Darlington

A long awaited and personal restoration project of Dale Earnhardt Jr. has finally wrapped up. The two-time Daytona 500 champion has been updating NASCAR fans as he renovated the car his father, Dale Earnhardt, drove when he won at the Darlington Racetrack back in the 1980s. Dale Earnhardt had tragically died during a last-lap crash of the Daytona 500 in 2001. Since then, a part of his legacy has become making the racing industry safer through new regulations and features.
MotorsportsPosted by
Motorious

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'Does It For Dale'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. paced the Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in his father’s car on a track that his father dominated. In the spring of 1984, Legendary race car driver Dale Earnhardt and his brother-in-law converted his Pontiac Ventura with a Wrangler livery into a 1977 Nova and finished it in the iconic Goodwrench paint scheme. The car went on to win the first-ever Busch Series race at Daytona in 1986. After being retired from the NASCAR track the car made appearances at vintage races in the 1990s and early 2000s.