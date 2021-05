One can only dream of possessing the strength of Lady Gaga's ankles. The talented multihyphenate put said strength on display for the umpteenth time on Sunday while wearing a pair of purple platform boots that made me wobbly after just one glance. The nearly knee-high boots were custom-made by Demonia, a well-known "alternative footwear" brand. She chose the daring shoes for quite the special occasion — to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her Born This Way album, the mayor of West Hollywood awarded her the key to the city, declared May 23 "Born This Way Day," and unveiled a massive painted street mural. How rad is that?