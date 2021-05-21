newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Arsenal v Brighton: match preview

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton have taken four points from their last two visits to the Emirates so, given they are also buzzing from their comeback win over Manchester City, may not be ideal opponents for Arsenal’s bid to secure Europa Conference League football. Time will tell whether that is any kind of prize to cherish: for now Mikel Arteta must do without Hector Bellerín, who may have played his last game for the club, and waits on the definitely-departing David Luiz. The in-form Nicolas Pépé, with six goals in his past 10 matches, will hope to inflict further damage. Nick Ames.

