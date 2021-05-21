Resident Evil Village: Lady Dimitrescu Is A Real Person, And She's Gorgeous In Real Life

Resident Evil Village was meant to be played in first-person view, but one modder has made it possible to be played in third-person view. Modder FluffyQuack was the one to introduce this new PC mod for RE Village and it has actually revealed something to the public: Ethan actually does not have a head in the game. This does make sense since our protagonist is in first person view and was not meant to make his face seen. If he is seen somehow, it is some sort of a shadowy figure.