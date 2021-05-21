newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Village: Lady Dimitrescu Is A Real Person, And She's Gorgeous In Real Life

By Brittany Alva
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lady Dimitrescu has taken the gaming world captive — even if you're not a "Resident Evil Village" fan, you can't escape the dominating presence she's had on the community. There's been so much attention paid to the beautiful vampire that Capcom released more specific details about her ahead of the game's release, including her actual height and even her shoe size. Now, the lovely Lady's real-life face model has been revealed, and she's absolutely gorgeous.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milla Jovovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#Astronomical#Chained#Beautiful Things#Evil Things#Black Hills#Real Things#Polish#Paradise Hills#Awesome#Hardcore#Cosplay#Face#Silhouettes#Captive#Multiple Movies#Double Helena Mankowska#Captions#Community#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Resident Evil Village's baby Chris mod comes full circle

Last week, we looked at some of the utterly cursed mods infecting Resident Evil Village, including one that replaced Ethan's sweet baby with the grizzled, stone-cut face of Chris Redfield. It's horrific, but not as much as the question it immediately raises—what if you did it the other way around?
Video GamesA.V. Club

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village already includes an embarrassment of monsters, from werewolves and vampires to haunted dolls and whatever kind of fish-person hybrid this guy is. But a modder who goes by JTeghius Kittius has decided that the game’s existing line-up of horrors wasn’t complete, and has rounded it out by swapping adult male character Chris Redfield’s face with that of the protagonist’s baby daughter, Rose.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Resident Evil Village third-person mod adds an unnerving new perspective

It’s no surprise that fans are already modding the hell out of Resident Evil Village. The game is highly reminiscent of Resident Evil 4, so a modder has decided to take a step toward making the new game even more reminiscent of it. The modder in question, a Patreon user who goes by FluffyQuack, has been busy making mods since the game released. So far, they’ve put out a mod that turns flies invisible, one that removes the depth of field effect while aiming, and more astoundingly, a mod that adds a third-person camera. That’s right, now you play RE Village in third-person using a mod, perhaps as you squint and pretend Ethan is Leon.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mod is “Very Experimental” and Reveals a Secret

Resident Evil Village was meant to be played in first-person view, but one modder has made it possible to be played in third-person view. Modder FluffyQuack was the one to introduce this new PC mod for RE Village and it has actually revealed something to the public: Ethan actually does not have a head in the game. This does make sense since our protagonist is in first person view and was not meant to make his face seen. If he is seen somehow, it is some sort of a shadowy figure.
Video GamesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Meet the complicated monsters of Resident Evil's 'Village'

There's something truly terrifying about a charming killer. For the 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil, the harrowing characters of the franchise's eighth installment, "Resident Evil Village," were inspired by tropes straight out of classic films. With nods to "Bram Stoker's Dracula" and "Rosemary's Baby," the newly released game features perhaps the eeriest, most cringe-inducing cast the series has ever known. And after 2017's "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," that's saying a lot.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Play as Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil 3 With This Mod

Fans of Resident Evil and random internet-goers alike have been raving about Alcina Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village‘s beautiful and sadistic tall vampire lady, for months, and it doesn’t look like the fuss is going to die down much now that the game has been released. One modder, Raq, has even gone so far as to make Lady Dimitrescu playable in an entirely separate game. If you own Resident Evil 3 and are into mods, you can now download one titled simply ‘Alcina Dimitrescu at Resident Evil 3 (2020)’ and replace that game’s protagonist Jill Valentine with a slightly rescaled model of Lady Dimitrescu, complete with dress physics. We must admit that it looks fantastic.
Video Gamesnewsnationusa.com

Resident Evil Village’s Lady D is right at home in this Bloodborne mod

Come one, come all — Garden of Eyes, a prolific Bloodborne modder and content creator, has added Lady Dimitrescu to the game. Lady Dimitrescu, of course, is the big vampire lady from Resident Evil Village, who everyone on the internet is currently enamored with. This mod allows her to face off against Lady Maria of the Clocktower in a best of three combat.
Video GamesWashington Post

The real tragedy of Ethan Winters, Resident Evil’s ‘Village’ idiot

After an epic, violent battle, a dying dragon curses Ethan Winters with its last breath. And the only thing Ethan can muster up as a comeback is basically: “No, YOU.”. Horror stories are usually filled with dim characters who do moronic things, and the Resident Evil series is legendary for its bad dialogue. It’s the series that gave us some of the most memorable line readings in the medium’s history, including “You were almost a Jill sandwich,” and “Hey, it’s that dog.” Still, the third-person camera perspectives gave us poetic distance from these characters.