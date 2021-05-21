My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Casts Light on Overhaul's Broken State

My Hero Academia has some curious questions about All For One's real plan and inner personality. The fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front changed the world of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series forever in many ways that we're still experiencing with the Final Act of the series, but one of the biggest shifts was for Tomura Shigaraki. For as how much Izuku Midoriya continues to shift and morph with his use of One For All with the newest chapters of the series, Shigaraki and All For One's power has morphed in very much the same way.