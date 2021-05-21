newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 8.92% to $12.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Rekor Systems's stock is 751.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $495.2 million.
  • Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock moved upwards by 8.14% to $5.71. As of 12:30 EST, Lightbridge's stock is trading at a volume of 127.7K, which is 69.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock rose 7.94% to $11.0. Trading volume for Ideal Power's stock is 166.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) shares rose 6.95% to $19.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 57.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 6.81% to $21.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 29.7 million, which is 217.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 6.68% to $3.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 52.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares declined by 12.0% to $3.74 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 343.2K shares is 176.07% of Euro Tech Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) stock decreased by 8.13% to $7.35. Manitex International's stock is trading at a volume of 765 shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 5.73% to $7.58. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 146.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 5.51% to $1.98. Trading volume for Fuel Tech's stock is 612.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock declined by 4.86% to $18.41. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 652.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 204.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $877.6 million.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
46K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrials#Intraday#Auction#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Stock Market#Trading Volume#Nasdaq Inc#Rekr#Rekor Systems#Lightbridge#Ltbr#Ipwr#Ideal Power#Kar Auction Services#Spce#Orbital Energy Group#Oeg#Euro Tech Hldgs#Mntx#Manitex International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock moved upwards by 8.71% to $9.36. The company's market cap stands at $193.1 million. Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares increased by 8.29% to $6.17. The company's market...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Fortis Inc

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Hold rating on Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of C$59, which is approximately 6.77% above the present share price of $45.8. Choy expects Fortis Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Upstart Holdings's Unusual Options Activity

On Monday, shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $153.34. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.47 EPS Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Criteo reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials Is Trading Higher Today

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) is trading higher Monday morning after the company received a slew of price target increases on Friday following better-than-expected earnings. What Happened: On May 20, Applied Materials reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. The company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, which beat the estimate of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

On Monday, shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $138.18. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Strongbridge Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares are trading higher after Xeris Pharmaceuticals announced it will acquire the company in a stock and CVR transaction. Strongebridge Biopharma's stock has been rising Monday, up 12.5% to a price of $2.73. The stock's volume is currently 19.69 million, which is roughly 4383.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 449.17 thousand.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Genetron Holdings' Is Trading Lower Today

Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 ADS and sales results. Genetron is currently down 5.24% to a price of $21.25. The stock's volume is currently 297.19 thousand, which is roughly 99.53% of its recent 30-day volume average of 298.60 thousand. The stock's 50-day...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding AT&T's Unusual Options Activity

On Monday, shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $29.95. On Monday, shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $29.95. Sentiment: BULLISH. Option Type: SWEEP. Trade Type:...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2.5%; NGM Biopharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.58% to 34,405.22 while the NASDAQ rose 1.43% to 13,663.92. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.04% to 4,199.05. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,117,920 cases with around 589,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,752,440 cases and 303,720 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,083,250 COVID-19 cases with 449,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 167,219,720 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,464,790 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia And Micron Stock Today?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher by 4.2% at $625.22 Monday afternoon amid strength in semiconductor names, as chip shortage concerns lift price outlook. The company reports first-quarter results on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are trading higher by 3.1% at $83.24 after traders are circulating a report...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Verastem's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for VS-6766 with defactinib in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer. Verastem's stock is trading up 25.08% to a price of $3.88. The stock's current volume for the day is 14.14 million, which is approximately...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Looking Into AZZ's Return On Capital Employed

Looking at Q4, AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) earned $18.77 million, a 32.64% increase from the preceding quarter. AZZ's sales decreased to $195.63 million, a 13.68% change since Q3. AZZ earned $27.87 million, and sales totaled $226.62 million in Q3. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Pete Najarian Bought Calls In ARK Innovation ETF

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he bought calls in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) because these triple-digit and quadruple-digit type names, in terms of price to earnings multiple or names that don't have positive earnings, have been cut in half and more. He sees that as an opportunity to take a closer look and trade these stocks.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Dollar General's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $190 price target. Dollar General is currently down 2.95% to a price of $199.32. The stock's volume is currently 1.99 million, which is roughly 115.38% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.73 million.