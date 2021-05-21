11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 8.92% to $12.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Rekor Systems's stock is 751.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $495.2 million.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock moved upwards by 8.14% to $5.71. As of 12:30 EST, Lightbridge's stock is trading at a volume of 127.7K, which is 69.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock rose 7.94% to $11.0. Trading volume for Ideal Power's stock is 166.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) shares rose 6.95% to $19.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 57.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 6.81% to $21.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 29.7 million, which is 217.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 6.68% to $3.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 52.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares declined by 12.0% to $3.74 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 343.2K shares is 176.07% of Euro Tech Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) stock decreased by 8.13% to $7.35. Manitex International's stock is trading at a volume of 765 shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 5.73% to $7.58. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 146.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 5.51% to $1.98. Trading volume for Fuel Tech's stock is 612.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock declined by 4.86% to $18.41. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 652.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 204.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $877.6 million.