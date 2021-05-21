Line Reading

The days are brighter and warmer and it feels like there is abundant hope on the horizon with all that is going on around us. The world seems to be starting to buzz back to life little by little. If you are anything like me, getting back into the social scene and starting to fill up your calendar is going to take some getting used to. All of the changes and the pace of life beginning to pick up is exciting but at times overwhelming too! One of my favorite ways to recenter and lose myself in another world for a few moments of escape is to get lost in the pages of a good book. The books featured in this month’s must read list offer quite the variety to suit a wide array of tastes and interests!