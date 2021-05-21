newsbreak-logo
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares rose 18.33% to $7.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Wah Fu Education Group's stock is 5.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 198.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 12.16% to $33.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 71.3K, which is 10.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock increased by 10.0% to $15.83. Trading volume for LMP Automotive Holdings's stock is 24.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.1 million.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 9.67% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 93.5 million, which is 1600.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares rose 8.6% to $13.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 110.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $653.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) stock increased by 8.26% to $10.74. Inspired Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 79.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.3 million.

Losers

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 21.79% to $9.91 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 740.5K shares is 392.43% of BIT Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 11.51% to $21.76. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 41.31% of GSX Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares fell 9.44% to $43.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares, making up 199.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 billion.
  • VF (NYSE:VFC) shares fell 7.49% to $78.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.1 million, which is 237.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares declined by 7.24% to $13.71. Trading volume for China Online Education Gr's stock is 36.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock fell 6.67% to $42.63. The current volume of 752.0K shares is 31.65% of PLBY Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
