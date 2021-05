It is hard to pinpoint exactly when I began to love DJ Khaled, mostly because his music videos all blend into one. His looks also follow the same indiscernible, but still out-of-control, theme: a silk, printed camp shirt that reminds me of really expensive, busy upholstery, endless bathrobes and a constant rotation of tracksuits. Recently, I fell back in love with the producer and musician when he was promoting his new album Khaled Khaled. For the album cover, he wore a relaxed, full blue look consisting of a silky shirt and a pair of loose pants—the sort of blue that you see in a sugary tropical drink. In this excessive outfit, Khaled looked great.