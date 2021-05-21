newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone Starring in Frankenstein Reimagining Poor Things

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ruffalo and Emma Stone are set to star in the latest film from The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things, which is based on the novel of the same name from author Alasdair Gray, as first reported by Collider. Willem Dafoe is also slated to star in the film. Loosely inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, the source material takes some liberties with the concept and will see Ruffalo's character reanimating Stone's character, a resurrection that brings with it some unexpected ramifications. The film does not yet have a release date, and will be written by The Favourite writer Tony McNamara. Fans will next see Stone in the origin story Cruella while Ruffalo is expected to appear in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alasdair Gray
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
Jonny Lee Miller
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
James Wan
Person
James Whale
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Searchlight Pictures#Poor Things#Film Star#Universal Pictures#Conjuring#Dr Frankenstein#Theatrical Productions#Director Danny Boyle#Actor Javier Bardem#Love#Author Alasdair Gray#Director James Whale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo join voices blasting the Golden Globes over diversity issues

The massive backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—which presumably thought that it was pulling itself, and its Golden Globes awards ceremony, out of hot water with a new reform package it passed yesterday–has now progressed to the point that specific stars have started going after the 87-journalist body. Per Deadline, Marvel actors Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson have both gone on the offensive against the group this weekend, joining a rising series of voices that include Times Up, a coalition of more than 100 Hollywood PR firms, GLAAD, Amazon Studios, and Netflix.
Moviesfullcirclecinema.com

Viggo Mortensen & Kristen Stewart To Star In David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes Of The Future’

Over the last few years, NEON has given moviegoers a slew of hit films like I, Tonya, and Ingrid Goes West. Up next, the studio is partnering with Serendipity Point Films to produce a sci-fi thriller hailing from Shivers director David Cronenberg. Additionally, as first reported by Deadline, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart are on board to star in the film, titled Crimes Of The Future.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Cruella’s Costume Designer Jenny Beavan Talks Working With Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

Disney fans are extra hyped for the upcoming Cruella movie, which is set to see Emma Stone step into the role of the famous villain from 101 Dalmatians. The new movie is a prequel to the puppy-napping tale we all know and love, and is set to see Cruella going up against Baroness von Hellman, who is being played by Emma Thompson. During a recent press conference for Cruella, costume designer Jenny Beavan talked about working with both Emmas.
MoviesSFGate

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
MoviesMovieWeb

Why Emma Stone's Cruella Look Is Not Based on Glenn Close's Iconic Turn as the Disney Villain

In a trend straight out of comic book movies, Emma Stone will soon be seen in an origin story for one of the most famous villains in animation, Cruella de Vil. The character has been an enduring part of pop culture for decades and was played to great acclaim by Glenn Close in 1996's 101 Dalmatians and its sequel. In a recent interview, the costume designer for Cruella, Jenny Beavan was asked if Close's iconic looks from her movies informed the visual style of Stone's take on the character. According to Beavan, only the color scheme remains the same between Stone and Close's two Cruellas.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Celebrity engagement rings that rock: Lily Collins to Emma Stone

Emma Stone isn’t the type of gal to announce her engagement with a flashy emerald-cut rock, à la J.Lo. But it still came as a surprise when the actress posed for a low-key engagement announcement — on (now husband) Dave McCary’s Instagram — brandishing a ring not with a diamond in the center but a lustrous white . . . pearl.
Beauty & Fashionmouseinfo.com

CREULLA debuts new character posters, Emma Stone featurette

Emma Stone features today in a new featurette for CRUELLA talking about the deliciously villainous role for Disney’s upcoming live action feature. In addition, we also get five new character posters offering a good look at Anita, Jasper, and Horace who we know as characters from the animated 101 Dalmatians film plus the fabulous Emma Thompson as the Baroness.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

From Lily James to Eddie Murphy: 10 actors who really were ‘unrecognisable’ on screen

In a world where “engagement” is king, the New York Post’s claim in a headline earlier this week that Leonardo DiCaprio was “unrecognisable” in a newly released still from Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon was a stroke of genius. The Post may have been roundly mocked for it, but why else would the internet have been ablaze over a picture of actress Lily Gladstone sat at a dinner table next to a man quite clearly recognisable as Leonardo DiCaprio? Still, since they brought the topic up, we thought we’d take a look back at 10 times actors...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

What to Watch on Disney+: New 'Star Wars,' Classic X-Men Films and Emma Stone's 'Cruella'

Is it possible we’ll be getting a new Star Wars or Marvel series every month on Disney+? That seems to be the service’s ambition. This month sees the debut of the hotly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but it would be a typically bustling month for Disney+ even without it, thanks to choices that include some vintage selections and a new theatrical feature (for a small extra fee). Here are some of the most promising offerings.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
MoviesComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Evangeline Lilly Teases First Costume Fitting, Pokes Fun at Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo

Back in February, Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/Wasp) revealed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would begin filming this summer, and based on her latest Instagram post, it looks like production for the film is on track. The actor took to social media to reveal that she just had her first costume fitting for her new Wasp suit. Lilly joked that she would love to be able to show off the suit, but she doesn't want to be a spoiler like Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk).
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Mark Ruffalo

Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo Says HFPA Should Not “Resist the Change That Is Being Asked of Them”. Mark Ruffalo, who won a Golden Globe earlier this year for his performance in the limited series I Know This Much Is True, has become the first Hollywood A-lister to distance himself from…
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Disney’s Cruella premiers May 28th 2021

Disney has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Cruella movie starring Emma Stone, ahead of the films theatrical and simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021. Emma Stone stars as Estella “Cruella” de Vil, the ambitious and aspiring fashion designer, who will go on to become a dangerous criminal obsessed with dalmatian furs. Cruella was originally scheduled to be theatrically released on December 23rd, 2020, but it was delayed to May 28, 2021.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Ethan Hawke (‘The Good Lord Bird’): He could win at the Emmys now that Mark Ruffalo is out of the way

Ethan Hawke plays a grandiose, transformative role as righteous abolitionist John Brown in Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird,” the kind of performance awards voters usually can’t get enough of. But he ran into a buzz saw over the winter awards season from another actor in an awards-catnip kind of role: Mark Ruffalo in “I Know This Much is True.” But Ruffalo already won his Emmy for that performance. So does that clear the way for Hawke to finally claim some awards hardware?