Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone Starring in Frankenstein Reimagining Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone are set to star in the latest film from The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things, which is based on the novel of the same name from author Alasdair Gray, as first reported by Collider. Willem Dafoe is also slated to star in the film. Loosely inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, the source material takes some liberties with the concept and will see Ruffalo's character reanimating Stone's character, a resurrection that brings with it some unexpected ramifications. The film does not yet have a release date, and will be written by The Favourite writer Tony McNamara. Fans will next see Stone in the origin story Cruella while Ruffalo is expected to appear in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.