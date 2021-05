Giacomo Nizzolo may have missed out on the win at stage two of the Giro d’Italia, but he claimed some of the limelight in another way. As Nizzolo jostled with Tim Merlier for the stage win – ultimately crossing the line in second place – you may have spotted something unusual about the Italian’s Ekoi helmet. You could even be forgiven for thinking a stray flyer or piece of paper was stuck to it.