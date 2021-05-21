newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leeds v West Brom: match preview

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcelo Bielsa’s contract at Leeds is about to run out and he has said he will take “the delicate decision” as to whether to extend it after Sunday’s finale at home to West Brom. However, the Argentinian has stressed he has had “no alternative offers” and that “many coaches in the world” would covet the Elland Road job. Bielsa, whose side are finishing the season in excellent form, hopes to make it a miserable last day in the West Brom managerial tracksuit for Sam Allardyce. After keeping a clean sheet at Southampton in midweek Kiko Casilla will retain his place in the home goal for possibly his final appearance for Leeds. Louise Taylor.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Kiko Casilla
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Lonergan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elland Road#Hamstring#Leeds V West Brom#Argentinian#Harper Edwards#Bt Sport#Southampton#Championship#Midweek Kiko Casilla#Referee David Coote#Scorer Pereira#Louise Taylor Sunday#Excellent Form#Home#Shackleton#Livermore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Southampton v Leeds United

Southampton are boosted by the news that Oriol Romeu could return after nearly three months out with an ankle injury. Leeds pair Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch will not play in their final two matches as they prepare for their potential involvement in Euro 2020. Midfielder Pablo Hernandez faces a...
Premier Leaguearseblog.news

Arsenal 3-1 West Brom – player ratings

Arsenal won a game of football. It was nice. We scored three good goals. Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring from a Bukayo Saka cross for his first Premier League goal for the Gunners. Nicolas Pepe then curled one into the top corner to double the lead, and although West Brom scored in the second half, a remarkable thing happened.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

West Brom have options for visit of West Ham

West Brom have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of West Ham. The relegated Baggies are missing former Hammers winger Robert Snodgrass (back) and Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring). Mbaye Diagne and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return from the start after being second-half substitutes in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. West...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Wolves and Watford targeting on-loan West Brom ace

According to reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers and newly promoted Watford are both targeting West Brom’s on-loan attacker Mbaye Diagne. Diagne, 29, made the temporary switch to English football at the start of the year. Despite only joining the Baggies in January and although Sam Allardyce’s men are now mathematically certain to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Highlights: Arsenal hit three to beat West Brom

We sealed back-to-back wins in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory against West Brom on Sunday. Emile Smith Rowe scored his first top-flight goal to open the scoring in the first half, before Nicolas Pepe curled in a stunning second to double our advantage. The Baggies pulled one back...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Burnley v Leeds United

Recent Burnley absentees Robbie Brady and Kevin Long look set to miss out once more on Saturday. Leeds United captain Liam Cooper - who has missed the past four games because of suspension and then injury - is available. Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also pushing for recalls after...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Allardyce refusing to discuss West Brom future

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is refusing to discuss publicly his future at the Hawthorns. Allardyce wants to see out the season before considering his options after the Baggies' relegation. He said: "I am not going to answer a question on whether I am staying or going – it will...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

What went wrong with West Brom this season?

West Brom have dropped out of the Premier League after just a season back in the top flight. It was the first relegation Sam Allardyce has suffered in his managerial career. Here, the PA news agency looks at where it went wrong for the Baggies. Why could Allardyce not save...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Johnstone, Pereira set to headline West Brom exodus

West Brom face a star exodus after their relegation was confirmed this weekend. The Mirror says it is shaping up to be a summer of change in Albion's squad with influential loanees Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay Yokuslu and Mbaye Diagne all set to go. Star duo Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira...
Premier Leaguesportsmax.tv

West Brom confirm Allardyce's departure

Sam Allardyce will leave his role as West Brom's head coach at the end of the Premier League campaign, the Championship-bound Baggies have confirmed. Allardyce took over from Slaven Bilic in December, but despite a mini-revival which included a 5-2 win at Chelsea, he was unable to guide West Brom to safety and their relegation was confirmed with a defeat at Arsenal earlier this month.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

West Brom relegated; Big Sam reacts

Sam Allardyce’s reputation, repertoire, transfers, and bluster could not combine to keep West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. The Baggies fell 3-1 to Arsenal, leaving them 10 points back of 17th-place Burnley with only nine points available to it on the fixture list. “It wasn’t quite good enough,” said...
Premier Leagueburnleyfootballclub.com

PL PREVIEW: Fulham v Burnley

The Clarets head to Craven Cottage with Premier League safety within their grasp. The weekend’s results saw Sean Dyche’s men slip a place to 17th in the table. But they remain nine points clear of Fulham and victory over the Cottagers on Monday night would confirm Burnley’s top-flight status for a sixth year and the Londoners’ relegation straight back to the Championship.
Premier LeagueBBC

Premier League: Burnley v Leeds & Southampton v Fulham

Throughout the years, athletes have become fitter, faster and stronger – breaking records and setting new personal bests in pursuit of sporting excellence. BBC Bitesize takes a look at some of the individuals and teams that dared to dream and achieved the impossible. . 'I want to win trophies'. Chelsea...
Premier League939thegame.com

Soccer-Allardyce to step down as West Brom manager

WEST BROMWICH, England (Reuters) – Sam Allardyce said he will step down as West Bromwich Albion manager at the end of the season after Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League. Allardyce took charge in December after Slaven Bilic was sacked but was unable to...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

West Brom vs Liverpool | Reverse Fixture

In a very important final three games to try and secure Champions League football for next season, Liverpool find themselves playing an already relegated West Brom side. This is by no means going to be an easy game, as it has been against sides like West Brom were Liverpool have struggled this season. This is going to be another game that has to be treated like a final, so let's remind ourselves how the previous game against The Baggies went.