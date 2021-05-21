Leeds v West Brom: match preview

Marcelo Bielsa’s contract at Leeds is about to run out and he has said he will take “the delicate decision” as to whether to extend it after Sunday’s finale at home to West Brom. However, the Argentinian has stressed he has had “no alternative offers” and that “many coaches in the world” would covet the Elland Road job. Bielsa, whose side are finishing the season in excellent form, hopes to make it a miserable last day in the West Brom managerial tracksuit for Sam Allardyce. After keeping a clean sheet at Southampton in midweek Kiko Casilla will retain his place in the home goal for possibly his final appearance for Leeds. Louise Taylor.