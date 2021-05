Israel's battle with Gaza militants and unprecedented inter-communal violence at home have further complicated efforts to form a government, raising the spectre of yet another general election, experts say. That could be a political boon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose best hope of extending his record 12 straight years in office could hang on what would be the fifth Israeli election since April 2019. But the ideologically divided anti-Netanyahu camp still has a narrow window to reach a deal that would oust the hawkish premier: centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid's 28-day mandate to form a government expires on June 3. "Most analysts regard a fifth election as the most probable outcome," said Toby Greene, a political scientist at Bar Ilan University.