(New York, NY) — A premiere date is set for the one where the cast of “Friends” gets back together. They’ll be there for you one more time when “Friends: The Reunion” hits HBO Max on May 27th. All six series leads will be featured on the unscripted special, along with some guest stars like Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon and more. Courteney Cox, who plays Monica, told Ellen DeGeneres during a recent interview the experience “was so emotional.” She says it was the first time they’ve all been back on set together in at least 15 years.