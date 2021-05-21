newsbreak-logo
Electronics

Apple Watch is getting new Spotify features including offline music

By Hamish Hector
TechRadar
 3 days ago
The Apple Watch is getting several new Spotify features today, including the ability for Premium users to download music to their smartwatch. If you’ve ever wanted to be able to leave your iPhone behind but still enjoy your favorite tunes, now you can. This new feature will be coming to...

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

