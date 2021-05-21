Attraqt : Customer Awards 2021 Winners Announced

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.95.