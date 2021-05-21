Louisiana Governor & Breeze Airways: New Orleans Airport Operations

newsbreak-logo
Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and CEO David Neeleman of Breeze Airways announced the newly-launched airline will create an operations base with hundreds of jobs at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, or MSY. With operations established by aviation industry veterans, Breeze Airways will make a capital investment of $6.6 million at MSY and will create 261 new direct jobs, with an average salary of $65,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 877 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,138 new jobs in the New Orleans area.

