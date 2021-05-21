Make a Killer First Impression

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week again, so it’s time for me to get on my annual soapbox because unless we have this conversation, the stigma will never end, and there are so, so many of us who wrestle with these issues and deserve to be heard and seen. I have struggled with major depressive disorder (MDD) for many years. I also live with debilitating chronic pain, which compounds the depression. I take my meds. I go to therapy. I meditate and do yoga most every day. I do all the things you are “supposed to do” to get better, but for some of us, this will be a lifelong battle regardless.