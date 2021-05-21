Make a Killer First Impression

As we age, our bodies begin to change in many ways. Some of the changes can start to occur as early as our 20s. Unless we remain aware of what our body needs to remain healthy, we can begin to lose both muscle and bone tissue before we hit the age of 40. The key to maintaining strong bones is to live an active, healthy lifestyle. It isn’t as difficult as it sounds, especially if we start by making small changes. We all go through phases where we let ourselves slide physically, mentally, and emotionally. Before we know it, we’ve developed bad habits and wonder who that person is in the mirror. When you choose to regain your health, the small changes you start with will eventually turn into healthy habits that will become second nature.