National Geographic has unveiled its lineup for the 2021-2022 TV season with plenty of returning favorites and fresh titles on the horizon. Announced by Nat Geo’s Content president Courteney Monroe at the network’s upfronts, the slate boasts visual storytelling, new adventure, and globetrotting. “Unearthing moments of discovery is all about having the right guides, and we work with the best in the business: explorers, visionary creatives, and adventurers, in front of and behind the camera,” said Monroe. “Bringing these moments back to you is what National Geographic has always done best — telling bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and that inspire people to explore and care about our world in new ways.”