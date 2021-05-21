newsbreak-logo
FACTBOX-Who will replace Bank of Mexico's current governor?

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not re-nominate Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term expires on Dec. 31, but instead nominate an economist with a "social dimension." Here are some likely candidates to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Finance Minister#Ministry Of Finance#Finance Ministry#Factbox#Reuters#The Bank Of Mexico#Governor#Monetary Policy#Board Members#Economist#Reductions#Recession#Reporting#Top Position#Contender
