Watch: Canes preview Game 3 tonight in Nashville
Watch live as the Carolina Hurricanes talk about trying to go up 3-0 in their series with the Nashville Predators as they play their first road game in the series.www.wralsportsfan.com
Watch live as the Carolina Hurricanes talk about trying to go up 3-0 in their series with the Nashville Predators as they play their first road game in the series.www.wralsportsfan.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com