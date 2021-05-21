Watch: Canes preview Game 3 tonight in Nashville

With two games left in their season, the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-48) are in the District of Columbia to take on Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards (32-38). Battling with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth and final spot in the play-in tournament, the Wizards will be out for blood against a Cavaliers team that is also playing for something. After their surprise win over the Boston Celtics, Cleveland is now tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fifth-worst record in the NBA and has a 9.7% chance of landing the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Thankfully, everything is not lost as the Cavaliers still have a 39.5% chance of selecting in the top four of the draft.