National Maritime Day: Reflecting on our partnership with the U.S. Navy
National Maritime Day was first celebrated in the United States when steam was the new naval technology for transoceanic travel. Almost 90 years later, this day recognizes our nation's maritime heritage and our dependence upon the projection of sea power to protect international trade and national security. U.S. flagged ships are an important part of our nation's identity. Having the homegrown capability to keep them going is a must for our nation's independence.www.marketscreener.com