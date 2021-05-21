CRANK MEDIA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
Effective as of May 17, 2021 , the Registrant entered into a non-binding letter of intent with. Cybernetics Technology, Inc. corporation ("Cybernetics"). The non-binding letter of intent sets forth the intent of the parties for the Registrant to sell the virtual reality assets of the Registrant to Cybernetics. The letter of intent does not provide for the price or other consideration that will be paid to the Registrant by Cybernetics, and it does not provide any other terms on which the transaction would occur.www.marketscreener.com