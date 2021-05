It’s the Black Friday of summer—Memorial Day has arrived and with it comes a massive wave of sales, deals and discounts from all our favorite brands. And with much of the country opening back up, the timing is perfect for stocking up on all the best summer shoes, bags, jewelry and, of course, clothes. Swimsuits, dresses and shorts at discounted prices abound, now it’s just up to you to decide which ones to add to cart. Here, the absolute best fashion sales happening this holiday weekend.