Per the Hookstown Fire Department, US Route 30 is closed from the PA/WV state line to Route 168 due to a fatal vehicle crash. The closure is expected to last several hours. PA Route 168 North to Midland, from Midland take PA Route 68 East to the Ohio State line, once in Ohio, follow OH Route 39 until it meets back up with Route 30 in East Liverpool where you can then get back on Route 30 heading east or west.