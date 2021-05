NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Apollo") and Merx Aviation ("Merx"), a global aircraft leasing, management and finance company, today announced the completion of a sale and leaseback transaction with Air France, part of the Air France-KLM Group and one of the world's leading airlines. The transaction comprises two Boeing 777F aircraft. The aircraft, manufactured in 2009, were acquired by an aviation platform established by Apollo, which invests in a diverse set of aircraft types, vintages and jurisdictions and is serviced by Merx.