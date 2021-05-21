Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart has officially signed with Puma, and a signature shoe is on the way. Although it’s arguably way too crowded in terms of the number of athletes who have their own shoes, Breanna stands alone as the only female basketball player with her own signature shoe. This is groundbreaking territory as only a handful of elite women were even given that distinction in the entire history of footwear. Candace Parker had her own shoe line with adidas in the early 2010s, whereas Nike’s efforts were largely focused on teh late-1990s with Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Dawn Staley. Plenty of top-level women basketball players were contractually signed with brands, but signature shoes are rare occurrences.