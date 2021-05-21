newsbreak-logo
SBAMH Hospital holds successful blood drive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe folks at Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital have rolled up their sleeves and fought a pandemic this past year, but on May 6, 2021, they rolled those sleeves up for another cause, a hospital blood drive. Auxilian Ramona Clanton helped round up employees and volunteers to donate the goal of 19 units of blood. Ramona remained at the HEC until the donors were finished—just in case some donors needed a reminder call or a last-minute replacement. Twenty people showed up to donate and 19 units were collected: two from first-time donors.

