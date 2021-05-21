SBAMH Hospital holds successful blood drive

Mrs Johnson* lies passively in her hospital bed, entangled in wires and tubes. Two large tubes protrude from the right chest wall of her slender frame. They are connected in a Y shape to a white container, attached to the wall suction. There is minimal serosanguinous fluid in the chest tubes. It has been that way for 4 days. Her brown skin cannot camouflage the bruises over both wrists from the multiple blood draws and intravenous lines. Her veins are collapsed like the branches of a fallen tree. Her large eyes that were previously filled with joie de vivre are dull and expressionless. Though her chest wall hurts with every breath, she remains stoic.