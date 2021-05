Three-year-old gelding None Above the Law became a multiple stakes winner at Golden Gate Fields on Sunday afternoon in the $75,000 Alcatraz Stakes for 3-year-olds on firm turf. The grey/roan equine sat off a fast pace early, made a dash to the lead in the midstretch and pulled away for a convincing length-and-a half victory under jockey Irving Orozco. None Above the Law completed the one mile on grass in 1:35.56.