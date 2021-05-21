Din Djarin Is Sans Helmet in New MANDALORIAN Funko Set

Star Wars is back as Disney+ kicks off their brand new animated series, The Bad Batch. We are already two episodes in, and we can not get enough, and neither can Funko, and they have revealed The Bad Batch in Pop form. The whole Clone Force 99 team is back together again, with Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, and Echo are all ready for more missions. The newest character, Omega, will also be getting a Funko release but as a Target Exclusive. Each member of The Bad Batch comes to life with a great sculpt that shows off their own unique armor design. Each member of Clone Force 99 is set to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are all live here except Omega, who will hit Target stores this summer.