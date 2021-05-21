Din Djarin Is Sans Helmet in New MANDALORIAN Funko Set
Din Djarin’s “way” precludes him from showing his face to any other living creature. That changed during The Mandalorian‘s second season, though. He removed his helmet while masquerading as an Imperial trooper, rather than jeopardize his mission to find Grogu. Then he freely showed his face to the Child before Luke Skywalker took Baby Yoda away. Soon, though, you’ll be able to see old Brown Eyes’ face anytime you want. An uncovered Mandalorian is one of Funko’s new Star Wars Pop bobbleheads coming to stores.nerdist.com