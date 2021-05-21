The Importance of the POWERPUFF GIRLS Villain HIM’s Queerness
With a live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls on the horizon, it’s no surprise that fans of the show are starting to fire up their blogging fingers, from costume commentary on Twitter to nostalgic reflections on previous adaptations. While we’re still learning about the scope, tone, and overall vibe of the remake, one thing we do have already is some preliminary casting. Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault will show up as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup; Donald Faison will play their father, Professor Drake Utonium. Rounding out the cast, Nicholas Podany will play villain Jojo Mondel; and Robyn Lively will play mayoral assistant Sara Bellum.nerdist.com