Android 12 Beta 2 Will Have the Privacy Dashboard

Google will be introducing the same privacy labels that Apple brought to the iPhone and iPad this year.Apple’s recent iOS 14 update rolled out “nutrition labels” that are aimed at giving users more information about what data an app collects.Google will now inform users of the same thing: whether an app collects data on a user’s location, contacts, personal information, photo and videos, audio files, or storage files.It will also describe how the data is used, giving more information about app functionality and personalisation, as well as whether the data is encrypted, whether users have a choice in sharing it,...