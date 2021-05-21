Android 12 Beta 2 Will Have the Privacy Dashboard
You can get your first look at Android’s new privacy dashboard with Android 12 beta 2. Android 12 beta 1 is currently available, but it lacks many of the major changes Google introduced during Google I/O. However, the company recently announced that one of the most anticipated features of the update, the Privacy Dashboard, will be available in Android 12 beta 2. The next version of the beta is expected to arrive next month, according to 9To5Google.www.lifewire.com