Fargo, ND

Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 17-year-old girl

By Brian Sherrod
valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Zoe Jones was last seen in the 1800 block of Park Ave. NW on Thursday around 8:00pm. Around this time, law enforcement says it appears that Jones left the area voluntarily. In their investigation, this does not appear suspicious.

