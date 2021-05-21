Free Residential Green Waste Disposal Launches Friday, May 21, in Grass Valley
Nevada County, CA—The first of two free residential green waste disposal events for Nevada County residents kicks off this Friday, May 21. Residents will have an opportunity to drop off their green waste at no cost to them, Friday, May 21 through Monday, May 24, from 7:00 am -3:00 pm. Residents may access the site, 12625 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, from East Bennett and Millsite Roads. Volunteers will be on-site to help with traffic flow and check-in. Fire Safe Council of Nevada County (Fire Safe Council) staff will also be available to help residents unload their vehicles.yubanet.com