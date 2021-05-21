newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

We tried GloWish, the new beauty brand from Huda Kattan – this is what we thought

By Louise Whitbread
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMYYp_0a74VNB200

Since 2013, Dubai-based make-up artist and blogger Huda Kattan has made her mark on the beauty sphere with her eponymous brand, Huda Beauty , followed by a fragrance brand Kayali in 2018 and skincare label Wishful in 2020.

Known for her glamorous make-up looks, with full coverage foundation , contouring, big lashes and bold eyeshadows being synonymous with Huda Beauty, the MUA recently unveiled her newest venture, GloWish.

The beauty mogul’s new collection launches on 1 June with just two products – a skin tint and a bronzing powder – and is all about embracing your natural skin, which is world’s away from Huda Beauty’s branding. It stems from Kattan’s own evolving relationship with make-up as since 2020, she has begun gravitating towards skincare and focusing less on high-glam looks. GloWish aims to be a beauty brand with a more natural approach that lets your skin shine through, instead of covering it all with full-coverage make-up.

While there’s just two products for now, it will be expanding, and according to Kattan, each new launch will be vegan-friendly, fragrance-free and made with a minimum of 80 per cent naturally derived ingredients.

We put the debuting brand through its paces to see how it differs from Huda Beauty and how well each product performs, rating them on staying power, texture, consistency and finish. This is our verdict.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

GloWish multi-dew skin tint – launches 1 June, Hudabeauty.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Es7D_0a74VNB200

This complexion-enhancing product promises a radiant glow to brighten, soften, and subtly smooth, and can be worn alone or added to your foundation for a luminous boost to your base. There are 13 shades to choose from, which are described as stretchable, ranging from fair to deep skin tones.

The formula is vegan-friendly and packaged in a container made from post-consumer recycled material. It’s infused with Damascus rose oil, red bell pepper extract, and squalane, which, when combined, work to lock in moisture and clarify your complexion. It’s part of GloWish’s aim to be a hybrid between skincare and make-up so you can have a flawless looking, but not heavy base that will benefit your skin as you wear it.

The formula is housed in a translucent tube with a pump applicator, which is helpful to see when you’re running out. The texture is thicker than we expected, and we found it’s better applied with a brush than with your fingers for an even finish.

The coverage is medium, so it sufficiently covers blemishes and concealed redness, while allowing your skin to shine through beneath it as promised. It did a lovely job of evening out our skin tone and we only added a small amount of concealer to brighten our under-eye bags.

Read more: 9 best setting sprays for every skin type

Throughout the day, our skin looked glowy and bright, but without the cakiness or heavy feeling that can sometimes come with full coverage foundations. It lasted well, though if you’re wearing a face covering, touch-ups on the nose and around the mouth will be needed.

In all honesty, it feels more like a lighter foundation than what we’re used to seeing from Huda Beauty, but it’s not as lightweight as other similar base products we’ve tried.

That said, if you want a glowy base that isn’t full coverage, this is a good choice that lasts well, leaves skin looking fresh and noticeably softer once applied. You also get 5ml more than the OG Huda Beauty #FauxFilter luminous matte liquid foundation (£34, Cultbeauty.co.uk ), despite the tube feeling much more compact and travel-friendly.

Buy now £32.00, Hudabeauty.com

GloWish soft radiance bronzing powder – launches 1 June, Hudabeauty.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMcNw_0a74VNB200

As soon as we opened the bronzing powder, it was clear Kattan had taken inspiration from many of her famous eyeshadow palettes, as the swirling light, medium, and deep tones in the circular compact look just like a larger version of the Huda Beauty eyeshadows.

When we took our brush to it there was zero fallout, which is immediately impressive, and the marbled pigment swirl in the pan allows you to customise what you apply. For example, during winter when we’re paler, you can use the lighter sections and vice versa for when you have a tan.

It’s very sheer, but buildable, which is worlds away from the full impact, super high coverage we’re used to seeing from Huda Beauty products. As a result, it does take longer to build up colour and add warmth than a cream-based formula would.

Read more: 10 best lightweight foundations for all skin types

This isn’t a bad thing however, there’s a lot to be said for buildable colour products that contain less pigment as it allows you to gradually apply the perfect amount for your skin tone, and most importantly, easily correct any mistakes with a clean, fluffy brush to blend it out.

There are five shades to choose from and while this isn’t a bronzer for everyone, if you’re keen to warm up your complexion but find contouring or lots of blending intimidating or too time-consuming, this is a fuss-free powder product to have on your radar.

Buy now £27.00, Hudabeauty.com

The verdict: GloWish

Pleasant, easy to use with a buildable colour payoff, the first products launched with GloWish would make a nice addition to your make-up bag if you’re keen to keep your routine lightweight, glowy and fuss-free to use. While for the price, we would like to see a bit more luxury in the packaging, both of the debut products are ideal for post-lockdown, summer make-up routines, where you may be favouring a more pared-back approach.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty, skincare and make-up, try the links below:

For more make-up reviews, read our in-depth guide to Zara’s latest beauty launch

The Independent

The Independent

131K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huda Kattan
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Skincare Products#Inspiration#Perfect Skin#Glowish#Mua#Hudabeauty Com#Og#Matte Liquid Foundation#Asos#Blogger Huda Kattan#Huda Beauty Products#Bold Eyeshadows#Buildable Colour Products#Vegan#Branding#Texture#Collection#Summer Make Up Routines#Full Coverage Make Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MakeupForbes

Get The Inside Scoop On Huda Kattan’s New Line—And Its Unexpected Secret Ingredient

True to the brand’s more is more aesthetic when it comes to makeup, it makes absolute sense that Huda Beauty’s very first product launch was false eyelashes that brought the drama. Since then, Huda Beauty has become one of the most popular makeup brands across the globe, with sparkling eyeshadow palettes that amp up your smokey eye and bronzers that deliver a golden glow. To put it mildly, subtlety wasn’t in the equation—Kattan is a self-proclaimed cake face and all about the full coverage formulas. But with the launch of Wishful, Huda Kattan’s skincare line, she slammed on the brakes on her meticulously painted face. The line made its premiere with Yo Glow Facial Enzyme Scrub, for which Kattan sported a completely bare, makeup-free face. Now with the launch of Glowish, her latest line, Kattan is straddling both worlds.
Behind Viral VideosAllure

A Q-Tip Lipstick Hack From an Old Huda Beauty Video Is Going Viral On TikTok

It happens, even to the best of us: mid-lipstick application, the slightest slip, bump, or twitch sends your doe-foot or bullet flying. And more often than not, it's the corners of the mouth that see the most damage (and by damage, we mean smeared lipstick). The crafty makeup geniuses on TikTok just found an easy, low-budget solution to this problem — one that comes from a rather unexpected source.
Skin Careluxurylaunches.com

Review: We try out the world’s first luxury glutathione skincare range by Swiss brand Glutaweis

Before I get to introducing Glutaweis’ Radiance Range, I’d like to introduce you to my current skin condition. It was great all of last year but not so much since 2021 commenced. I would describe my skin as patchy, dry, and pretty lifeless. I wasn’t sure if the Glutathione radiance range would do much for me, and all I wanted was for my skin to glow as I didn’t remember the last time it did. Glutaweis Radiance Range depends on the core ingredient of Glutathione. This ingredient is combined with 7 natural actives from Korea, Japan, Switzerland, and so on.
MakeupByrdie

I Tried A Full Face of Zara Beauty—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Zara fans, you’re now able to shop your wardrobe and beauty essentials all in one place. The European retailer is launching its first-ever beauty brand including everything from nail polishes to lipsticks in over 130 colors. Even bigger news? The products are refillable and affordable. Diane Kendal, a legendary makeup...
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

This uniliner trend is all over the Internet - and it's inspired by the monobrow

Looking for a creative way to make your eyes pop this summer? An awesome trend that is perfect for 2021 is making its way around Instagram. Derived from the concept of the unibrow, but with the help of liquid eyeliner, the uniliner look consists of winged eyeliner on both eyes, joined together over the bridge of the nose. It’s gorgeous, and truly bold when done right.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

8 best buys from The Body Shop: We put the brand’s top-sellers to the test

A UK-born brand founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, The Body Shop was decades ahead of the Gen Z beauty game. Focusing on ethically sourced, natural ingredients, cruelty-free products and social activism from the very beginning, its business model included refillable packaging too.Today The Body Shop’s global range is 1,000 products strong including throwbacks and bestsellers, from the newly updated body butters, to fruity and floral scents, vegan body care and tea tree-infused skincare. Not to mention, there’s a full make-up line.And it all comes in vibrant, fun packaging – think colourful bottles and recyclable pots. Price points are...
MakeupByrdie

Jenna Lyons Just Showed Us a Brand New Way to Wear Glossier Makeup

If Glossier’s new Ultralip is like the cashmere sweatpants of lipstick (ultra-comfy and fit for every day), consider LoveSeen lashes the matching sweatshirt. The super-chic lash brand—created by fashion icon Jenna Lyons—pairs with Ultralip like a glass of rosé and a charcuterie board on a hot summer day. With styles...
Makeupkentlive.news

Our expert beauty reviewer tried Kim Kardashian's favourite Lip Oil Balm

Ipsum Beauty’s Lip Oil Balm is not the sort of humdrum everyday lip cream you might find rattling around the bottom of your handbag. This is luxury skincare for your lips. You see that word in the name: oil? It makes all the difference. I find many lip formulas either sit greasily on the surface or slide right off, and in either case do very little for me.
Beauty & FashionAllure

This Summer's Dermstore Sale Is Here for All Your Skin-Care Needs

Kick your summer skin, hair, and makeup plans into high gear while saving on some top-shelf beauty brands. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plans to fully reintroduce your skin...
Skin CareByrdie

We Tried All of Good Light's Products—Here Are Our Thoughts

David Yi has always been a voice in the beauty industry that inspires us. In 2016, he launched his digital publication Very Good Light to celebrate beauty beyond the binary. Through the content and community he's developed, Yi has fostered powerful conversations that redefine masculinity and encourage everyone to celebrate their inner and outer light. But, Yi's work to make the beauty industry more inclusive doesn't stop there. His newest venture, Good Light, offers personal care products for all people.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

The 13 Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales To Shop Over The Holiday

It’s officially that time again, folks. Vaccinated people everywhere are packing their bags for the beach and getting their grills fired up for barbecuing — that, and the shopping-obsessed are busy preparing themselves for the slew of epic Memorial Day beauty sales that’ll be going down all weekend long. That’s right: Go ahead and get your credit cards ready, because this MDW, myriad of your favorite beauty brands — including but not limited to Olaplex, Supergoop!, Nudestix, and more — are all having major Memorial Day weekend promos you don’t want to miss out on.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

The world's most lusted after fashion items, including a Prada bucket hat and a Hermes bag, are revealed in latest Lyst index - so, how many do YOU own?

Gucci is currently the world's hottest brand after beating high-fashion brands including Dior and Louis Vuitton to the top spot on Lyst's quarterly Index. According to London-based search platform, the luxury Italian fashion house has benefited from strong demand from online shoppers and the ability to create moments that resonate with digital audiences, ahead of its 100th year.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

25% Huda Beauty Sitewide

I’m throwing it out there that I’m disappointed the new Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper Perfume isn’t on sale! Grrr! But you can snag 25% off all makeup and beauty at hudabeauty.com! No code needed, the discount is reflected in the prices already!. Enjoy!
Skin CareSHAPE

This Cult-Favorite Moisturizer Is the Secret Behind Lizzo’s Glowing Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As celebrities from Gab Union to P!nk strutted down the red carpet at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards, Lizzo made her own paparazzi-lit pathway as she embarked on a fun night out with her friends. And while the night's festivities were apparently in honor of her assistant, the award-winning artist garnered seemingly all of the attention, due largely in part to her jaw-dropping glam. Not only did she serve up Storm from X-Men vibes with incredible silver strands but Lizzo was also straight-up glowing thanks to one ultra-luxe moisturizing cream with a cult following among celebs such as Ashley Graham, Kate Bosworth, and Kim Kardashian.
New York City, NYPosted by
Womanly Live

15 Asian Beauty Brands To Support Right Now

Korean beauty made waves in the beauty industry. Think ten-step routine and all. However, Korean beauty is not the only Asian beauty solution available. There are many more products from Asian beauty brands that work. The power of your wallet has a tremendous effect, and with the recent chaos against...