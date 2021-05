Good evening. Obviously the reason you’re all here is to find out whether Tottenham can set a new club record today of six straight wins against Aston Villa…. No, of course not. The real reason is to see Harry Kane in action for the first time since Monday’s reports that he wants to leave the club this summer. That news prompted a frenzy of headlines with Tottenham chairman Dan Levy adamant their talisman would not be sold while Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United were all immediately linked to him, despite £100m price tag.