Kacey Musgraves has always worked hard to make her dreams come true, and her most recent aspiration of working for a shaved ice shop has finally become reality. The “Butterflies” singer posted a random request on her Instagram account on a recent afternoon asking if any snowcone stands in the Nashville area were looking for employees. Blue Monkey Shaved Ice caught wind of the ask, and decided to take Musgraves up on the offer by sending an invite to join the company on their food truck for a day to pass out free treats.