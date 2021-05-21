newsbreak-logo
Billie Eilish bringing 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' to KeyBank Center

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter Billie Eilish is bringing "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" to KeyBank Center February 2022.

The 32-date North American arena run will start February 3 in New Orleans and stop at KeyBank Center February 12. The North American arena run will wrap up April 9 in Los Angeles. An 18-date arena tour across Europe and the United Kingdom will start June 3.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 28, 12:00 p.m. local time in the U.S and Canada. You can sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform through Sunday, May 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT for the Verified Fan presale. Those who register will receive a code and have access to purchase tickets before the general publicon Wednesday, May 26 at 12:00 p.m. local time through 10:00 p.m. local time.

