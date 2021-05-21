newsbreak-logo
Chicago Law School Sends SCOTUS Heavyweight John Marshall Packing

By Karen Sloan
Law.com
Cover picture for the articleJohn Marshall is getting the boot—from Chicago’s only public law school, that is. The University of Illinois board of trustees on May 20 approved dropping the John Marshall moniker from one of its law schools, which is currently called the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School. On July 1, the law school will officially be called the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, the university announced.

