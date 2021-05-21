New ‘Dynasty’ Clip Released Ahead of Tonight’s Episode
Tonight, the third episode of Dynasty season 4 will air on The CW. Ahead of its arrival, a new clip has been released. Taking place after the events of Fallon and Liam’s ceremony, Fallon is still rightfully upset with Alexis. On the bright side, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief because Blake isn’t dead like many suspected after his accident with Evan in last week’s episode. He is injured however, and Fallon is determined to help him recover.www.nerdsandbeyond.com