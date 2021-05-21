Issa Birthday: 10 Photos Of Naturi Naughton Serving Face, Body and Realness

Dystopian LA drama Gully has received its first official trailer. The feature film debut from director Nabil Elderkin first premiered at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival back in 2019, but after delays and Covid chaos, the film will finally screens next month. Gully is an explosive story about three best friends raised in some of LA toughest neighbourhoods, and an out of control night of partying that comes back to bite them in ways they never expected. Trauma, mental illness, the cycle of abuse and friendship play out over the course of Gully, through some powerful performances from a stacked cast: Jacob Latimore, Charlie Plummer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jonathan Majors, John Corbett, Terrence Howard, and even a cameo from Travis Scott (who’s credited with a producer role).