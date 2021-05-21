newsbreak-logo
Issa Birthday: 10 Photos Of Naturi Naughton Serving Face, Body and Realness

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress and singer-songwriter Naturi Naughton celebrates 37 years on May 21, 2021. Naughton began her blossoming career as one of three members of the popular 2000’s girl group 3LW alongside Adrienne Bailon and Keily Williams. She has since starred in the hit Starz franchise Power as the layered character Tasha St. Patrick. Most recently, it was announced that the skilled actress would be joining the cast of ABC’s Hip Hop drama pilot show Queens with Eve, Brandy and Nadine Velazquez.

