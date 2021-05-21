Royal First! Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Shares Menopause Experience: 'It Feels Like a Shackle'

Speaking candidly in Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry revealed that he suffered badly from anxiety, depression, and PTSD, especially between the ages of 28 and 32. At 32, he met Meghan—and, he says, everything changed. "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."