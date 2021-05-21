newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Royal First! Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Shares Menopause Experience: 'It Feels Like a Shackle'

By Janine Puhak
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophie, Countess of Wessex is lifting the shroud of silence that surrounds women's health topics today. The royal mom of two, who is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, took on a new patronage Friday with Wellbeing of Women, Buckingham Palace said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. Wellbeing of Women is dedicated to saving and changing the lives of women, girls and babies through research, education and advocacy.

people.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause#Shackle#Blindness#And Babies#British Royal Family#Uk#The Countess#Buckingham Palace#Older Women#Royal First#Wellbeing Of Women#Wessex#Silence#Patron#Menstrual Cycle#Gender Equality#Professor#Doors Conversation#Personal Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Married presenter Jeni Barnett claims she only wed for her child to be 'legitimate' and felt so 'trapped' she couldn't wear her ring for six months - as she urges wives not to become 'chattels' during GMB debate

Married actress and presenter Jeni Barnett has claimed that marriage is a patriarchal tradition and urged women who do tie the knot to 'remain who you are'. Jeni, 72, from London, who wed actor Jim Bywater 11 years into their relationship, appeared on Good Morning Britain today alongside Debbie McGee to debate whether marriage is inherently sexist.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Countess Sophie and Lady Louise's 10 most special mother-daughter moments

The Countess of Wessex has become one of our favourite royal ladies over recent years – always so stylish, sophisticated and dedicated to her charity work. The wife of Prince Edward is also a hands-on parent, getting involved with her children's hobbies and is known to enjoy home cooking. Edward and Sophie share two children: Lady Louise Windsor, aged 17 and James, Viscount Severn, aged 13.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter reveals how 'ordinary' the royal family really is

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter has revealed the some of the secrets surrounding royal protocol. Victoria Pryor – who is the Queen mother’s great-niece, and the daughter of Margaret Rhodes – spoke about the dos and don’ts when staying with royal family during a new documentary titled ‘The Queen and her Cousins’, which aired on ITV on Monday (05.10.21).
Celebritiespurewow.com

Prince Beatrice’s Baby Might Receive a Title Even Though Her Sister Eugenie’s Son Did Not

We already know Princess Eugenie’s newborn son, August, won’t receive a royal title. But what about Princess Beatrice’s future child?. As it turns out, Princess Beatrice’s baby will obtain an official title shortly after his/her birth. However, it’s not what you think, since the moniker won’t have anything to do with the British royal family. Instead, it all comes down to Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Women's Healthshethepeople.tv

Sophie, Countess Of Wessex, Dispels Royal Shroud Of Silence Around Menopause & Menstruation

In a pleasantly surprising first for the British monarchy, Wessex Countess Sophie broke through the taboo surrounding women’s health to talk about menstruation and pregnancy on camera. The 56-year-old attended a call with experts and professionals last week, conversing about issues related to girls, women and their health, as she takes on the patronage of Wellbeing of Women, a charity organisation committed to social causes.
U.K.kentlive.news

The Queen has a 'favourite son' and it's caused a royal rift

Whether they admit it or not every parent has a favourite child. Apparently, even the Queen. To outsiders, the Royal Family looks like something out of a fairytale with rich titles and estates galore. However, as a recent Channel 5 documentary explored, the Queen is a parent just like any...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Queen’s delight at Beatrice’s royal baby news

Princess Beatrice has brought joy to the royal family by announcing she is expecting a baby in the autumn. The Queen, who is mourning the death of her beloved consort the Duke of Edinburgh just six weeks ago, is said to be “delighted” at the happy news. The baby will...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince Harry Went Into Therapy Because of a Fight With Meghan

Speaking candidly in Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry revealed that he suffered badly from anxiety, depression, and PTSD, especially between the ages of 28 and 32. At 32, he met Meghan—and, he says, everything changed. "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Like Father, Like Son! Prince Harry’s Son Archie Looks Identical to Him as a Baby: See Photos

Side-by-side photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s adorable son, Archie, and Harry when he was the same age prove the little tot is practically his dad’s twin!. While making his royal tour debut on September 25, 2019, the then-4-month-old joined his mom and dad for an outing at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. As he giggled and smiled while being held in his mom’s arms, eagle-eyed admirers pointed out how much Archie truly resembles Harry.
EntertainmentHello Magazine

The Queen's first marital home was nothing like Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip in 1947 and the newlyweds then moved into their first marital home, Clarence House. Back then, this royal home was very different to what it's like today, and it was worlds away from the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Built in the 1800s,...
CelebritiesHastings Tribune

Sophie Turner ‘sickened’ by paparazzi photographing her daughter: ‘It’s f— creepy’

Let it be known: The paparazzi do not have Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ consent to photograph their infant daughter. In a series of Instagram videos that have since been deleted, the “Game of Thrones” actor condemned members of the media for swarming her 9-month-old child, Willa, after Turner and Jonas made a conscious decision not to share photos of their baby on social media.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Harry gives a rare glimpse of son Archie in 'The Me You Can't See'

The Duke of Sussex has given the world a rare glimpse of his son Archie in his new TV show with Oprah Winfrey. The Me You Can't See on Apple TV features intimate family footage of Prince Harry and Archie playing on the swings in their Californian mansion's garden, and toddling along the beach holding his toys.