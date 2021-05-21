Royal First! Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Shares Menopause Experience: 'It Feels Like a Shackle'
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is lifting the shroud of silence that surrounds women's health topics today. The royal mom of two, who is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, took on a new patronage Friday with Wellbeing of Women, Buckingham Palace said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. Wellbeing of Women is dedicated to saving and changing the lives of women, girls and babies through research, education and advocacy.people.com