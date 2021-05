When Amazon kicked off its annual fall toy sale in July, it was a bonanza for counterfeit sellers on the world’s largest online marketplace, according to an analysis of internal data. In the first report on its anti-counterfeiting efforts since it announced new tools and technologies in 2019, Amazon announced that it removed over 110 million counterfeit products from its stores a year ago. Having to deal with counterfeits on its site, Amazon has now decided to take action. Last year they suspended over 10 billion products from its website. Amazon, known mostly for its retail prowess, unveiled a suite of new tools on Monday designed to take on the counterfeit market.