Come get a look at Covens and Covenants, the Icons of the Realm that bring the Curse of Strahd to your tabletop. Come and get a look at Barovia’s best. The Curse of Strahd is a sprawling adventure set in sunny misty Barovia, where Strahd von Zarovich (who is now an Icon of the Realms) rules everything with a bloody hand in a velvet glove. Or something like that. Look you know the haunted adventure where a party of well-meaning heroes is drawn into a web of darkness and desire as the vampire count longs for his lost love.