Watch: First Official Clip “Alfred & Bruce” From ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One’

This is going to drive Batman fans crazy, in the best possible way. There’s a reason Batman: The Animated Series is looked at as one of the finest examples of animated storytelling done right. The long-running cartoon was a creation of Bruce Timm, who just gets the Dark Knight like few others do. And so it’s pretty exciting to learn that he’s returning to that world again, with the help of JJ Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves.