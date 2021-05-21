Watch: First Official Clip “Alfred & Bruce” From ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One’
Promo for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One has been ramping up. As such, a new clip for the film has been released! See the synopsis for the clip below. “On Halloween night, Bruce Wayne (voiced by Jensen Ackles) and his butler Alfred Pennyworth (Alastair Duncan) discuss the lack of trick-or-treaters visiting Wayne Manor, and lament the deterioration of Gotham City. Little do they know what’s soon to come. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the all-new feature-length ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One’ arrives on Digital & Blu-ray on June 22, 2021.”www.nerdsandbeyond.com