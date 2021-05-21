newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Petrobras resumes BR Distribuidora sale as stock hits target -sources

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1viq_0a74SKLo00

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil producer Petrobras plans to dump its remaining stake at gas station chain BR Distribuidora this year, in a deal that could raise more than 8 billion reais ($1.5 billion), three sources with knowledge of the information told Reuters.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro firm is known, plans to sell its 37.5% stake after BR Distribuidora stock hit 25 reais in Sao Paulo, with a rising trend, the people said.

Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Silva e Luna, who took over in April, and BR’s CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr., have already discussed the sale possibility and are expected to set a meeting on the coming week, the sources said.

Petrobras did not immediately comment. BR referred to Petrobras for comments.

($1 = 5.3174 reais)

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Rio De Janeiro#Sao Paulo#Oil And Gas#Rio De Janeiro#Petroleo Brasileiro Sa#Br Distribuidora Stock#Sale#Ceo#April#Hits#Producer#Trend#Chief Executive Officer#Resumes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Petrobras to invest $300 MM in improving its refineries

Brazil’s Petrobras said in a securities filing that it will invest $300 million through 2025 to improve the efficiency of its refineries, an initiative the company is calling RefTOP. Petrobras said the investment was accounted for in its 2021-2025 strategic plan, which has already been presented to shareholders. Reporting by...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Banco Inter pops on StoneCo stake, Nasdaq plan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Banco Inter SA’s publicly traded units soared in early trading on Monday after payments company StoneCo Ltd said it would buy a stake of up to 4.99% in the Brazilian online bank, which separately announced plans for a Nasdaq listing. Banco Inter units were up 16% in...
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Marfrig becomes BRF’s top shareholder after buying $800 million stake

Reuters reports that Marfrig plans to diversify its holdings instead of influencing management decisions. Marfrig bought a 24% stake in BRF, the world’s largest poultry exporter and major pork processor. Sources close to the deal say that the shares are worth an estimated $800 million. The transaction comes almost two years after previous failed merger talks between the two companies.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

North Sea oil IPOs had best take the plunge soon

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - North Sea oil companies hoping to float should strip off and take the plunge. Sam Laidlaw, formerly boss of UK utility Centrica, is mulling an initial public offering of Neptune Energy, the driller controlled by buyout groups CVC and Carlyle, as well as China’s sovereign wealth fund. His chances of achieving a $10 billion valuation look better if he moves swiftly.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Petrobras earnings preview: what to expect

Petrobras is presenting Q1 earnings on May 13. Analysts expect earnings per share of BRL 0.444. Go here to watch Petrobras stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On May 13, Petrobras is reporting Q1 earnings. 5 analysts expect earnings of BRL 0.444 per share as opposed to losses of...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Erases Losses, But Hits Resistance; AT&T Merger, Ford F-150 Lightning, Target Earnings In Focus

The stock market rally started the week poorly but came off lows. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones bounced from 50-day line tests while the Nasdaq moved up to that key level. While chips and many techs led the revival, mining, energy and other commodity plays struggled as prices fell. AT&T (T) will divest its media assets by merging them with Discovery (DISCA). Ford Motor (F) unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the bestselling pickup, starting at less than $40,000. Target (TGT) delivered blowout earnings, ending shares to a record high.
Energy Industrymining.com

BHP sells stake in Gulf of Mexico’s Neptune field

Neptune is structured as a joint venture between BHP (35%), EnVen (30%), W&T Energy VI LLC (20%) and 31 Offshore LLC (15%). “As a reputable operator with deepwater experience in the Gulf of Mexico, EnVen is ideally placed to take operatorship of Neptune and we’re committed to a safe and smooth transition of operations,” Geraldine Slattery, BHP’s president of petroleum operations, said in a news release.
StocksMySanAntonio

Stocks are mixed; Bitcoin resumes decline

U.S. stocks were mixed after investors were whipsawed in part by volatile trading in high risk assets such as Bitcoin amid lingering concerns about the outlook for inflation. Oil rose for the first time in four trading sessions. The S&P 500 closed little changed after erasing earlier gains when Philadelphia...