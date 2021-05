CONCORD — The 2021 summer season at Barry Conservation Camp has been canceled. New Hampshire 4-H, which operates the camp through the University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) Cooperative Extension, made the “extremely difficult” decision not to open Barry Camp this summer due to a lack of available staffing to safely and efficiently operate the facility, the director said. This year’s deficit in qualified personnel has created “insurmountable challenges” to programming and educational execution as well as the safe accommodation of campers and other staff, she said.